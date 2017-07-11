COLLECTIF ARP aux Voûtes à Paris, juillet 2017

COLLECTIF ARP

Soirée Harpe Aventures

aux Voûtes à Paris, 4 juillet 2017

10 ans après la disparition de la harpiste et compositrice bretonne Kristen Noguès, le collectif ARP, sous la direction de Jacques Pellen, lui rend hommage en créant un concert entièrement consacré à son oeuvre.

Avec : Nikolaz Cadoret, Clotilde Trouillaud, Cristine Mérienne et Tristan Le Govic.

 

Photos : Sylvie Hamon et Stéphane Fougère

 

Pour voir le diaporama photos :

 

Site : https://collectifarp.jimdo.com/

 

 

Photos

