COLLECTIF ARP aux Voûtes à Paris, juillet 2017

COLLECTIF ARP
Soirée Harpe Aventures
aux Voûtes à Paris, 4 juillet 2017
10 ans après la disparition de la harpiste et compositrice bretonne Kristen Noguès, le collectif ARP, sous la direction de Jacques Pellen, lui rend hommage en créant un concert entièrement consacré à son oeuvre.
Avec : Nikolaz Cadoret, Clotilde Trouillaud, Cristine Mérienne et Tristan Le Govic.
Photos : Sylvie Hamon et Stéphane Fougère
Site : https://collectifarp.jimdo.com/